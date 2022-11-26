Deb Henriksen recognized by the Spearfish Lions

Members of the Spearfish Lion’s Club and Black Hills State University officials gather at the Joy Center on the university’s campus to award Deb Henriksen, center, the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club presented Deb Henriksen with one of the organization’s most prestigious awards: the Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF).
Club president Tim Penton presented Henriksen with the award for her many years of service assisting students in Financial Aid at Black Hills State University (BHSU), as well as her contributions over the years to the Spearfish Lions Scholarship fund: a scholarship designated to financially assist students pursuing degrees in Special Education.
The MJF Program was established in 1973 in honor of Melvin Jones, the founder of Lions Clubs International. The MJF program recognizes donations of $1,000 to the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), which provides funds for Lions around the world to assist with vision, youth, disaster relief, and humanitarian work. Over the last several years, the Spearfish Lions Club has contributed over $10,000 to the LCIF.
Deb Henriksen worked in financial aid at BHSU for over 20 years, retiring a few years ago. Prior to coming to Spearfish, she was an active Lioness in Aberdeen, and a Lion in Mitchell. Over the last 30 years, the Spearfish Lions Scholarship has provided financial assistance for BHSU students.
