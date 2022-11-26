Deb Henriksen recognized by the Spearfish Lions

Members of the Spearfish Lion’s Club and Black Hills State University officials gather at the Joy Center on the university’s campus to award Deb Henriksen, center, the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club presented Deb Henriksen with one of the organization’s most prestigious awards: the Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF).

Club president Tim Penton presented Henriksen with the award for her many years of service assisting students in Financial Aid at Black Hills State University (BHSU), as well as her contributions over the years to the Spearfish Lions Scholarship fund: a scholarship designated to financially assist students pursuing degrees in Special Education.

