The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released information and recommendations related to school closures based on available science, reports from other countries, and consultation with school health experts.
• Decontamination and contact tracing closure – few days of closure
• Short to medium length closure – 2-4 weeks
• Medium to long length closure – 4-8 weeks or more
Available modeling data indicates that early, short to medium length closures do not impact the epidemic curve of COVID-19. There may be some impact of much longer closures – 8-20 weeks – further into community spread. However, that modeling also shows that other mitigation efforts, such as hand washing and home isolation, have more impact on both spread of disease and health care measures. In other countries, those places who closed schools have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not.
