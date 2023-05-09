Cal McIntire, 79

Cal McIntire
2/23/1944 - 4/12/2023
Cal McIntire
2/23/1944 - 4/12/2023
Cal McIntire, age 79, died on April 12, 2023, due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was born February 23, 1944 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. His parents, Melvin and Eunice McIntire, raised Cal and his four older sisters in the tiny town of Fruitdale, SD. They worked their honey business and sent their children to a one-room schoolhouse in town, and then onto colleges and university. Cal spent his idyllic childhood working in the bee yard, cycling, skiing, skating, and hiking in the Black Hills. He attended Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. After graduating, Cal enlisted in the US Navy and spent the Vietnam War on the USS Princeton. Cal found his home in Bellingham, WA. He built a career in the quality inspection field working at all the refineries in Whatcom and Skagit Counties, Alaska, and at refineries on the West, East, and Gulf Coasts. But foremost, Cal loved to sail. He sailed from San Diego to Vancouver. He read charts like he breathed. His body never failed him. He was nimble and eager climbing up into the rigging of a sail boat or up a refinery pipe rack.
Cal is survived by Ellen J. Brown, his wife of 38 years. He is also survived by three older sisters, Carol of Charleston, SC, Janice of Chico, CA, and Kay of Prior Lake, MN, his in-laws Jan, Tom, and Jim, and his beloved nieces and nephews, who will always miss their “Uncle Buz.” He is predeceased by his parents, sister Lois, nephew Robert, and niece Lonnie, along with his cherished dogs and cats.
Cal’s family and friends who read his Caring Bridge site can access his playlist and choose to listen to one song or all of them. Cal requested no services. Donations to Whatcom Humane Society in Cal’s memory will be greatly appreciated. Cal’s journey with dementia was eased by a vast network of family, friends, community, and professional support. Shout out to Eden Hospice!
