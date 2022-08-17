Broncs win Sturgis Invitational in golf opener

The Belle Fourche Bronc’s varsity golf team competed and won the Sturgis Invitational on Monday at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course.  From left:  Brayden Carbajal, Aiden Voyles, Rexton Audiss, Isaac Voyles, Anthony Budmayr, and Lang Shockey. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — Area golfers opened the season on Monday at the Sturgis Invitational golf meet with 41 golfers taking the course.  

Belle Fourche took team honors with a total of 329, Sturgis Brown took second with a 357, third was Rapid City Stevens JV, St. Thomas More fourth, Spearfish JV – fifth, and Custer -sixth.

