Broncs win Sturgis Invitational in golf opener

STURGIS — Area golfers opened the season on Monday at the Sturgis Invitational golf meet with 41 golfers taking the course.
Belle Fourche took team honors with a total of 329, Sturgis Brown took second with a 357, third was Rapid City Stevens JV, St. Thomas More fourth, Spearfish JV – fifth, and Custer -sixth.
“The weather was a little wet but good play today, good job golfers for the first tournament of the season,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s golf coach.
Bill Burr, Belle Fourche’s golf coach talked about his team that won the tournament with individuals that medaled, taking first, second, fifth, and eighth places.
“First time out early, I am happy on how they played today, we got kids from last year season that played a lot this summer and it showed today,” said Burr. “We just hope the kids keep improving as the season goes along. This is probably one of the lowest scores team wise that we have shot since I have been coaching, so pretty excited and hope we just keep improving.”
Torre Devall, the Spearfish assistant golf coach thought all things considered, his team played well.
“We actually had a pretty good day, the first tournament of the year, and we are just trying to see where we are at, it is a good measuring stick.,” said Devall. “We had a good week of practice, and it is great to get them out here and see how they will perform on a new course.”
Tim Hansen, Lead-Deadwood’s golf coach said for the first meet out the teamwas just trying to get a starting point.
“We have some returners and a couple young guys that are playing varsity golf for the first time this year and they are looking to get a baseline for the team members,” said Hanen. “Some of our returners, we are expecting some good scores and some of these younger guys that don’t have the experience, we are looking for them to get their feet wet today.”
Jackson Habrock, a Sturgis Brown senior, placed fourth overall, shooting an 82.
“It was a little wet, the first nine was not bad, and the last nine was pretty good. I finished really well, the first nine was sketchy but the last nine was good,” said Habrock.
Top 10 individuals placing at the invite were: Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche (79); Isaac Voyles, Belle Fourche (79); Hayden Heig, STM, (81); Jackson Habrock, Sturgis Brown, (82); Brayden Carbajal, Belle Fourche (83); Bennett Gordon, SturgisBrown (86); Ethan Keehn, Lead-Deadwood (87); Anthony Budmayr, Belle Fourche (88); Oster Fromm, RCS (88); and Colby Knovalin, STM (91).
Area teams will be at the Meadowbrook Golf Course Thursday, in Rapid City.
