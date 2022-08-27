Broncs’ volleyball team sweeps Golddiggers, gets second win By Jason Gross Black Hills Pioneer Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAD — Belle Fourche improved its volleyball season record to 2-0 by defeating Lead-Deadwood 3-0 Thursday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead. Scores were 25-12, 25-15, and 25-20.“We had a couple of different servers at different times that were able to go on some runs,” Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said. “That’s one thing we really want to work on.”Schlichtemeier cited Lily McCarty and Chloe Crago as players who served a couple of runs.McCarty served an ace to cap a four-point run that gave the visiting Broncs a 6-3 lead in the first game. Ava McLennan’s attacking kill propelled Belle Fourche to a 9-4 advantage.A block by Tilli Katon allowed Lead-Deadwood to close the gap to 9-6.Belle Fourche regained side out and maintained a three-point lead, at 10-7.Crago’s serving helped the Broncs score the next seven points and stay ahead 17-7. Grace Clooten and Adryana Hovland each recorded an attacking kill during that stretch, with Crago serving an ace.Clooten’s attacking kill put Belle Fourche ahead 22-11 in the first game en route to the 25-12 triumph.The home standing Golddiggers held a 3-2 edge in the second game. Piper Rogers served two aces to highlight a five-point run that opened an 8-2 advantage for Lead-Deadwood.Crago served two aces for Belle Fourche, with the second giving the Broncs a 14-10 lead. Dylan Stedillie served an ace to put Belle Fourche up 16-11.An attacking kill by Allison Mollman allowed Lead-Deadwood to slice the margin to 16-14. Belle Fourche scored nine of the next 10 points for the 25-15 win.To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Belle Fourche Ace Chloe Crago Lead Deadwood Sport Volleyball Tennis Gymnastics Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Edition Black Hills Pioneer To view our latest Digital Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRC woman killed in climbing accidentTables turn on Rounds at round table talkMotorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accidentSix men arrested in sex trafficking operationSouth Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winterHermosa man sentenced in grand theft caseLead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in townRapid City man pleads not guilty to aggravated assaultLightning strike!Monarchs released in Spearfish Images CommentedTables turn on Rounds at round table talk (3)82nd Rally sees lower numbers (1)Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case (1)
