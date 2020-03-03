Voters have surprised political experts before

Sen. Bernie Sanders might seem an odd choice as a potential president — a self-proclaimed democratic socialist in his late 70s with a recent heart attack, a man not blessed with great charisma or oratorical skills.
But his message that the country is off course and the rich are beating the rest of us around the head and neck with a jagged beer bottle has struck a chord with millions of Americans. If he can get young people and others unwilling to merely register and vote to get involved, he could win and do a lot of good.
The race can be won by a candidate that doesn’t fit the normal profile as a future president. We have seen it time and time again, usually because a candidate catches a wave, takes stances that capture the public’s interest and charms enough voters to win the election.
Add in an over-confident opponent who doesn’t anticipate the changing swirls of the political current and you have a surprise winner. Ask Hillary Clinton about that.
We have chosen presidents that few predicted would win — James K. Polk in 1844, Zachary Taylor in 1848, James Garfield in 1880, Warren G. Harding in 1920, Jimmy Carter in 1976, Barack Obama in 2008 and Donald Trump in 2016.
Polk was an obscure Tennessee politician who supported the concept of “Manifest Destiny,” that America must conquer and occupy land all the way to the Pacific. He faced the popular and prominent Henry Clay, who had been seeking the White House for years.
But while Clay’s supporters laughed at Polk’s low profile and talked of ordering furniture for the next president, Polk ran a smart, ruthless campaign. Voters narrowly selected Polk, who became an effective president who actually lived up to his campaign pledge and only served a single term. He died shortly after departing from office.
Taylor, a Whig, was a famous general who had not said much about politics — which was an asset in an era where slavery was the hottest topic. He was a slave owner, which caused many to oppose him, but was seen as an outsider, since he regarded himself as an independent and revealed he had never voted in his life.
For some reason, we occasionally elect someone who disdains politics and has little experience in the process. When they show a lack of ability we are amazed — amazed! — to discover they don’t know how to engage the machinery.
Taylor had gained notoriety with his successes in the Mexican War and his campaign stressed his war record. Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Lewis Cass, who was an intelligent, qualified man, was hampered by the late addition of former President Martin Van Buren, who ran as a third-party candidate representing the anti-slavery Free Soil Party.
Van Buren siphoned enough votes from Cass to allow Taylor to win the White House. Taylor, known as “Old Rough and Ready,” was among our first celebrity presidents, elected because of his name and fame, not his views and ideas.
His presidential record was left incomplete when he died less than two years into his term. The Whigs were a short-lived party, and so were their presidents. They elected two, both aging war heroes — William Henry Harrison in 1840 and Taylor eight years later.
Harrison got sick on a cold, blustery Inauguration Day and died in a month. Taylor lasted until 1850 before he dropped. Those dual deaths helped lead to the demise of the Whigs.
Garfield came to the 1880 Republican gathering as the campaign chairman for Treasury Secretary John Sherman, the brother of the famed Civil War general.
But when the Republicans deadlocked between Sherman and James G. Blaine, a nationally known figure who sought the presidency for nearly two decades, Garfield emerged as their choice.
Garfield was truly an impressive figure, a major general who served with distinction and a well-educated and decent man. He used the popular style of the era, refusing to meet with voters or make speeches. The “front-porch campaign” approach was intended to persuade voters the candidate was unwilling to engage in something as low and unseemly as campaigning.
Garfield defeated another Civil War veteran, General Winfield Hancock Scott, becoming the only sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives elected president. Americans elect senators and governors but congressmen need not apply.
Garfield was a fascinating figure. He was ambidextrous and fluent in Latin and Greek and could write both simultaneously, a helluva parlor trick. He also was a dignified, decent man who deserved a better fate.
He was shot on July 2 by Charles Guiteau, a crazed gunman, and suffered greatly before dying more than two months later. Ironically, the bullet didn’t kill him — he died of infection caused by doctors sticking their dirty fingers and instruments in his wound as they searched in vain for the bullet.
Such bizarre matters turn history.
Harding, a back-bencher in the Senate better known for his poker game and convivial nature, was a compromise choice at the 1920 Republican National Convention. The term “smoke-filled room” was coined to describe the private sanctum where GOP bosses settled on Harding.
Carter followed in the footsteps of South Dakota Sen. George McGovern in going from single digits in the polls to the Democratic nomination. McGovern got an early start and worked hard in primary and caucus states to built up enough delegates to claim the 1972 nod.
Carter did the same thing, overcoming his lack of a national profile by camping out in Iowa and then picking off states one at a time. Like McGovern, he was assisted by the fact that the candidate considered the favorite both years, Sen. Ted Kennedy, declined to run.
Of course, when he did challenge Carter in 1980, he stumbled and fumbled at the start of the process and never could catch up. Once again, the man who seemed a likely president finished up the track.
Obama was well-known after delivering a powerful speech at the 2004 DNC but with Hillary Clinton seeking the White House, Obama was a long shot. But as she proved once again in 2016, Hillary could lose an advantage with the best of them, as she squandered a lead and chased Obama for months before finally conceding.
In 2016, Trump was seen as a sideshow, a reality TV star merely burnishing his image and raising his profile. But he picked off opponents in a crowded Republican contest, often moving forward with 30 percent or less of the vote in early contests.
Suddenly, Trump was the biggest elephant in the room and despite efforts of Republican regulars, he seized control of the party. He was a massive underdog against Clinton in the fall but we all remember how that turned out.
It was a surprise to many, including, reportedly, Trump and his wife. They, too, believed the polls.
Voters in enough key states, however, had other ideas.
The favorites often end up as footnotes — just ask Presidents Henry Clay, Daniel Webster, William Seward, James G. Blaine, Tom Dewey, Nelson Rockefeller, Hubert Humphrey, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.
All were well-known and seen as future presidents. They had long, distinguished careers in public service. None became president.
It’s like sports. The favorites are favored, especially by casual fans and pundits who don’t bother spending much time checking the data.
It’s true that many times, the favorite is the best wager. The New England Patriots, New York Yankees and Ronald Reagan proved that.
Franklin P. Adams popularized a phrase that he credited to a prominent sportswriter of the early 20th century.
“As Hugh Keough used to say: ‘The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong; but that is the way to bet.’”
However, there are surprises in baseball, football and basketball every season. Some teams rise and others flop and you have to play the games to find out how it will all unspool.
The 1914 Boston Braves, 1968 Jets, 1969 New York Mets, 1987 Twins and other teams have stunned the sports world. Polk, Harding and Trump amazed political “experts.”
Maybe Bernie will write the next chapter in upset history.
