OPINION — Well, that took long enough.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, multiple media outlets announced Saturday morning, even, grudgingly, Fox News. They finally made the call three days after it became apparent Biden had defeated President Donald Trump.
So you can change that title from former Vice President Joe Biden to President-elect Joe Biden. We can drop the -elect part just after noon Eastern Time on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, when Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
At that same moment, Trump will become former President Donald Trump. Or, as he has referred to other one-term presidents, “a loser.”
That was the term Trump used to dismiss Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977-81, and George H. W. Bush, who was in office from 1989-93.
Like Trump, both were defeated when they sought a second term. Unlike Trump, they were elected with a popular vote majority and served the country with dignity and honor.
Trump will skulk out of office fearful of criminal charges. He is being investigated both for federal crimes and by the state of New York. He may face charges for tax fraud, bank and insurance fraud, campaign finance violations, bribery, obstruction of justice and even negligent homicide for his horrid performance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of New York would very much like to examine his personal and business tax records, as well as hush payments made to women he was entangled with in recent years.
There also are a couple dozen or more allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A lot of big names have fallen over past sexual misbehavior, including once-beloved comedian Bill Cosby and film producer Harvey Weinstein.
There is a very real possibility he will resign before the end of his term and Vice President Mike Pence could briefly serve as the chief executive. If so, he could pardon Trump for federal crimes, but that would not protect him from state charges.
Trump will no longer live in “This Great White Jail,” as President Harry S. Truman referred to the White House. Instead, he may see the inside of a real cell.
But how about a comeback? Could Trump run again in 2024 and still get a second term? Yes, legally. There is a two-term limit for all candidates, even though he liked to taunt his opponents by saying the law would be waived for him, allowing multiple terms.
I guess we don’t have to worry about that anymore.
But the odds are, if he is free from custody, he won’t be a very appealing candidate. He will be in his late 70s, likely in worse shape physically and mentally, and still with all the baggage he has earned over the decades.
The only president who was able to return to the White House was Democrat Grover Cleveland, whose first term was from 1885-89 and second from 1893-97.
He is considered both the 22nd and 24th president, since he had two separate administrations. Yeah, I don’t get it, either.
That’s why Trump is the 44th man to serve as president but the 45th president. Doesn’t make sense, does it? Truman said it was a dumb concept, and Harry, an avid amateur historian, was right.
In the midst of that span, Cleveland was defeated by Benjamin Harrison. But Cleveland won the popular vote in the 1888 election; like fellow Democrats Samuel Tilden in 1876, Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, he was taken down by the Electoral College.
Trump lost the popular vote by 2.9 million in 2016 and will lose by more than 4 million this time. His popularity ranking never topped 50% the entire time he was president.
Sure, he could make a comeback. But don’t bet on it.
His defeat ends a string of three straight two-term presidents. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all were re-elected and left the White House on their own terms.
Trump will be forced out. He said he won’t leave willingly.
I think he will rarely be at work in these final weeks. Trump hit the golf course today and surely will put in a lot of time on the links in the coming days. He will also spend time at his various properties — as long as he still owns them — to pile up more money from all the staff and security who are with him and are staying at his properties.
There is another long political streak that may be in jeopardy. South Dakota has not rejected a sitting governor since 1970, when Republican Frank Farrar was defeated in a bid for re-election by Democratic candidate Dick Kneip.
The former milk implement salesman and state senator from Salem would win three terms — a pair of two-year terms and the first four-year one in state history in 1974. Kneip is the last Democrat to be elected governor, so far that is.
One of them might win someday, right?
Since then, South Dakota voters have retained their top employee. Bill Janklow was elected in 1978 and got a second term in 1982. George S. Mickelson won in 1986 and was re-elected in 1990; his death in an April 1993 plane crash along with six other men was the only reason he didn’t finish his eight years in office.
Janklow returned for two more terms, winning in a 1994 comeback and a final triumph in 1998. Mike Rounds then claimed a pair of terms in 2002 and 2006 before taking a brief pause in politics before moving to the U.S. Senate.
Rounds’ lieutenant governor, Dennis Daugaard, was elected in 2010 and 2014 before leaving politics. He chose not to seek a seat in Washington, D.C.
In the last decade, Kristi Noem has gone from the state House of Representatives to four terms in Congress to being elected governor in 2018. There are multiple reports she is eyeing a bid for the White House in four years, yet she says she has no interest.
However, there also have been whispers someone will challenge her in the 2022 Republican primary, or she may face a strong Democratic challenger in an off-year election, with no presidential ticket to drive the GOP vote. Billie Sutton came close to winning in 2018; would he consider a rematch?
Noem, a favorite of Trump who campaigned hard for him across the country and said on Twitter this election was “rigged” — it wasn’t — is still a heavy favorite to win another term, but at some point, South Dakota voters will stop giving every governor two terms.
One will end up, at least by Trump’s definition, a loser.
