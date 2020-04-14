Trump needs the pandemic to fade — but so does Biden

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 24F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 24F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.