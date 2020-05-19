Mixed messages in Sioux Falls as COVID-19 cases increase, death toll rises

I spotted two messages, different in virtually every way, on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
The first was a city sign posted at Falls Park, informing people that all trails are open but it is important to still observe social distancing. Avoid crowds. Stay 6 feet apart. Keep to the right. When passing, let people know.
And, one reminder that is needed all the time: Clean up after your pet. Some things don’t change, even during a pandemic.
The small cardboard sign was attached to a wooden back and placed on a metal post. It even mentioned Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, apparently thinking by evoking his name, people would respond better.
“By keeping apart, we will stick together,” the mayor was quoted as saying.
It was a professionally made sign, with images of a walker making long strides and a bike rider pedaling along, with a reminder to keep 6 feet apart.
The second message was a scrawl, with a shorter, harsher message. It also was located in an area with high traffic volume, in front of the downtown post office.
“No Shut Down” was marked on the sidewalk in front of the post office. The year “1776” was written below in a meandering hand. That is apparently a reference to American independence or a shout-out to the 1970s Broadway musical and movie. I’d bet on the former.
The city sign made perfect sense. More people are out and about. Sioux Falls was busier this weekend than it has been in several weeks, with more traffic, more people in stores, bars and restaurants and a lot more activity on the sidewalks, not to mention more graffiti.
A reminder to people not to crowd together makes perfect sense in a time when diagnosed COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. We have had 332 total on Saturday and Sunday, as the state total reached 2,867, the vast majority in Minnehaha County.
There have been 34 deaths in South Dakota attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday, 19 in the county. We have the most people, the highest density and, most importantly, the Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant, scene of one of the worst outbreaks in the nation.
Still, we are being urged to return to work, to get back out shopping, eating and drinking. Some people are, based on what I witnessed with a few drives through downtown and other parts of the city recently.
But there are still plenty of parking spots in downtown on Friday and Saturday. That wasn’t the case two months ago.
The bars have a few people inside or standing outside for a smoke in-between drinks, but based on photos in the Argus, most people are content to sip a beer at home rather than risk infection at their local watering hole.
That is where we are at. Would we like to go out for dinner or a drink? Sure. Will we do so in the next month? No.
Some think we are being forced to shelter at home, which explains the sidewalk commentary. They somehow think this is a conspiracy to deny us access to our former lives.
But I think the number of people who actually believe that nonsense are a distinct minority. They are the kind who watch Facebook conspiracy videos and hastily scrawl their ideas on sidewalks before scurrying away.
Most of us are content to wait, to avoid crowds, to keep 6 feet away from people when we take a walk on the weekend.
That may change as the weather heats up — we could see the 80s in about a week — and people long to enjoy time outdoors. We might see crowded paths in the parks and scores of drinkers filling every stool and table downtown.
But most people see the reports, are frightened when they see the number of cases rise. They long for a beer with buddies and a meal cooked by someone else, but they are willing to miss out on those personal pleasures if it means living a few more decades.
So the signs still point to caution and a reluctance to get out in this Year of the Pandemic. Politicians and business owners invite us to go out and resume our lives.
But many people in fear of their lives are not ready yet. They are hesitant to venture out.
That message is coming through loud and clear.
