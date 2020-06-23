Gettysburg should stop waving the rebel flag

It’s clear that the city of Gettysburg, S.D., just does not understand how deeply offensive its police officer patch — of all things! — is, with an image of a Confederate flag alongside an American flag and a cannon.
Since 2009, it’s been part of the police logo and it appears on uniforms and official vehicles. That’s the same year Barack Obama was sworn in as president. Coincidence?
There has been an outcry against that flag in recent days, but Gettysburg, named in honor of the famed 1863 Civil War battle — has resisted demands to discard it.
Among those calling for a change are Selwyn Jones, a Gettysburg resident with a very deep connection to the issue of police misconduct and overt racism. He is the uncle of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis three weeks ago.
Jones has taken part in peaceful protests in Sioux Falls and Rapid City in recent days. He has emerged as a spokesman for reform and progress and told the Rapid City Journal that such problems “will change now with all the things going on in the world.”
However, Gettysburg officials are not ready for change.
The Police Department updated its Facebook profile picture, which now shows a blue line amidst a field of black, with the words “Enough is enough.”
Police chief Dave Mogard told the Journal it was not intended to mean there was too much violence against police, although the blue line image has that connotation in many if not most uses.
“Enough is enough,” Mogard said. “Violence needs to end.”
Another post, which was swiftly deleted but captured by people keeping an eye on the page, had the image of the Confederate battle flag — yes, we have a South Dakota police department defending the rebel banner in the year 2020.
It stated, “It’s only racist to those that make it racist.”
The post listed the supposed reasons for the colors in the flag with supposed religious and historical values explanations.
That has been proven to be false, as the nonpartisan fact-checking website Snopes reported.
“But author John Coski, the historian for the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, Va., pointed out in his 2005 book “The Confederate Battle Flag: America’s Most Embattled Emblem” that the battle flag’s designer, William Porcher Miles, actually strove to avoid attributing any religious meaning to it: ‘The design that Miles championed was apparently inspired by one of the flags used at the South Carolina secession convention in December 1860. That flag featured a blue St. George’s (or upright) cross on a red field. Emblazoned on the cross were fifteen white stars representing the slaveholding states, and on the red field were two symbols of South Carolina: the palmetto tree and the crescent. Charles Moise, a self-described “southerner of Jewish persuasion,” wrote Miles and other members of the South Carolina delegation asking that “the symbol of a particular religion” not be made the symbol of the nation.’
“‘In adapting his flag to take these criticisms into account, Miles removed the palmetto tree and crescent and substituted a diagonal cross for the St. George’s cross.’”
So the town has that fact wrong, too. Time to do some real research, folks.
The fact is, it is deeply offensive for Gettysburg police officers and vehicles to show the image of the Confederate battle flag.
The Potter County town has defended its police logo before. Here was a comment it posted on the city Facebook page on July 13, 2015:
“Due to the turmoil of the Confederate Flag, the City of Gettysburg would like to address the City Officer’s Police patch. Gettysburg was founded in 1883 by Civil War Veterans, many of whom are still buried here. In fact the Dakota Sunset Museum has a cannon replica of the cannons that the Confederate army used at the battle, on loan to us from Gettysburg, PA. The patch was created in 2009 in honor of our founding fathers by Scot Barsdale, who resides in South Carolina, after learning the history of Gettysburg from then Chief of Police, Gayle Kludt. Scot has created many patches for police agencies all over the United States. The City of Gettysburg’s police patch has the Amercian Flag and the Confederate flag overlapping, which was meant to symbolize unification, and a cannon to represent the battle that the City of Gettysburg is named after. This patch has no racist intentions; it is meant to be another way that we, as a city, represent our heritage. Without the war, and without the Battle of Gettysburg, we would not be the same City that we are. The Chief of Police, Bill Wainman, the Mayor, Bill Wuttke, and the City Council have no intentions of changing the police patch.”
Putting aside the fact that the word “American” was misspelled — an unfortunate typo — the post is misguided. Just because the folks who placed the rebel battle banner on the uniforms and vehicles of police officers claim it has no “racist intentions,” the fact is, it is VERY racist to millions of people and VERY offensive to them. Just seeing that image causes people pain and anguish.
The same goes with statues of Confederate generals and leaders. Many have been removed or destroyed in recent years, with some being pulled down since Floyd’s death.
Defenders of the fabled and fictional “Lost Cause” say a piece of American history is being hidden. They compare it to the revised history of the Soviet Union, in which photos and textbooks were altered depending on who was in power.
That’s a misreading of history and a misunderstanding of what the issue is now.
The idea is not to ignore the racist, traitorous history of the Confederacy. It belongs in books, museums and classrooms. The issue is honoring it with statues and memorials in prominent public places, as well as on police badges, for God’s sake.
We will record the words and deeds of those who enslaved, raped, tortured and murdered a race of people for profit and political benefit. That story needs always to be told.
But in no way should we commemorate it, especially when many of those statues were erected decades after the Civil War and were designed to glorify racists, intimidate blacks and oppose civil rights and progress.
Understand now?
That’s why Gettysburg must, simply must, delete the Confederate battle flag from its police logo. When the City Council meets in July, it should order this symbol of hate and racism taken down immediately.
