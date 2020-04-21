Election by envelope: Mail voting safe, secure and smart

Let’s stamp out the lies about voting by mail.
No, it does not encourage widespread cheating. No, it doesn’t allow people who are not registered to vote to cast ballots. No, it doesn’t elect Democrats across the country by hook or crook.
The simple fact is, voting by mail works.
I first did it three decades ago when I lived in Oregon. At the time, local elections — school board, city council, ballot questions — were done by mail. The ballot arrived a couple weeks before Election Day and you could study the issues, read up about the candidates, and cast an informed ballot.
Participation was excellent. It was much, much higher than traditional elections and it was cost-effective, too. There was no need to pay a small army of people to camp in drafty gyms or township halls and wait for voters to straggle in.
Instead, you got your ballot, made your decisions and sent it off for a few cents. The mail was delivered and so was the voters’ will.
By the mid-1990s, statewide elections in Oregon were conducted by mail. Participation was excellent there were no problems.
Now Washington, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii also vote almost exclusively by mail. It’s allowed in all 50 states.
In this Year of the Virus, we are seeing the idea of mail elections go viral.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told The Oregonian newspaper that this is a perfect time to switch to elections by envelope.
“There’s no reason not to go to mail-in voting ever, particularly now when physical voting exposes everybody to risk. This is a no-brainer,” said Inslee, a Democrat. “It has increased participation, it has maintained security, it has been scandal and largely glitch-free. It’s widely accepted by both parties. There is no reason to not do this.”
Most Republicans strongly disagree, led by President Donald Trump, despite the fact that he voted absentee in both 2018 and in the 2020 Florida Primary.
“Mail ballots, they cheat, OK? People cheat,” Trump said. “Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country. They’re cheaters.”
Once again, there is no evidence to support his bluster. A study showed between 2000-2012, as billions of votes were cast, there were fewer than 500 cases of voter fraud in mail voting in America.
News21, a national investigative reporting project funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation in 2012, found no sign of a major problem. Voter fraud simply does not exist.
What is clear is that Republicans have tried to make it difficult for people to vote, especially people who lean Democratic. This systematic disenfranchisement of citizens is one of the most deplorable political activities in the last few years.
Trump recently said if all voting restrictions were lifted, Republicans would never win another election. Not sure if he meant to say that out loud.
We saw another glaring example during the April 7 Wisconsin Primary, when the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservatives on the state bench overruled Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, who wanted to push back Election Day due to the pandemic.
The GOP was counting on a reduced turnout, with far fewer polling places. In addition, the weather was lousy.
But Democrats, energized by this dirty pool, turned out to elect Jill Karofsky to the state Supreme Court, defeating conservative incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly.
Maybe the Wisconsin Republicans should have mailed it in.
More voters will cast their ballots through the mail this year. The trend will grow during this pandemic.
If we ever allow voting by cell phone — and if it is possible to verify the voter, why not? — young voters will swing this country sharply to the left.
The American ideal is for everyone to have a say and make their voice heard. Voting, no matter how it happens, is the best way to do that.
