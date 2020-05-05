Despite the pressures and the attacks, TenHaken says he is where he wants to be

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken built a successful digital marketing company that helped companies forge an effective online brand.
That’s why it’s interesting to hear the mayor said he dislikes social media intensely. It is, he admits, ironic.
TenHaken has been in the midst of a firestorm in Sioux Falls for two months. He has disagreed very publicly with Gov. Kristi Noem about the need for a shelter-in-place order in and around Sioux Falls, and drew some heat when he tweeted photos of packed parking lots at bars as the COVID-19 pandemic began to encroach upon South Dakota.
TenHaken later apologized for singling out those bars, although I seriously doubt many people could identify them from the photos he shared. He was just trying to make a point.
It’s one that TenHaken has repeated throughout the crisis. Observe social distancing. Wash your hands. Stay home and stay safe.
He ordered parks closed and pushed for a city rule that limits the number of people who can be in a business. I think most people agree with his actions and support his call for caution.
However, some are angry with him.
I see the posts and comments on Facebook, the angry words on Twitter. While TenHaken doesn’t have a personal Facebook page, he does have one as mayor, and his wife Jill has one as well.
He knows about the vile things posted, heard “veiled threats,” he told me during a half-hour interview on Tuesday. TenHaken has tried to ignore it, but he also is concerned for his wife and their three children.
He told me, in an unprompted moment, that his house is being protected. Jill, whom I interviewed on Thursday, said she was not aware of that, but said he doesn’t always tell her everything.
But, she admitted, they have been forced to consider such things since was sworn as mayor of South Dakota’s biggest city two years ago this month.
Paul said it does get to him sometimes.
“It’s a grind right now, I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “It takes a toll on your family, your own physical and mental health.”
He said his wife Jill has supported him and his Christian faith has sustained him. He is very public about his faith, having attended a private Christian school, Dordt College — now Dordt University — in Sioux Center, Iowa, before moving to Sioux Falls to obtain his master’s degree and launching a successful business career.
He interrupted that career to enter politics. TenHaken said he felt called to serve the people of Sioux Falls. He was not content managing Click Rain, his successful digital marketing firm, so he decided to run for mayor, thinking he likely wouldn’t win.
“I just wasn’t content. I wasn’t fulfilled,” TenHaken said. “I just felt a calling to help people, to serve. That’s when I get a lot of joy.”
He was elected, finishing first in a crowded general election and winning a runoff in a landslide. At 40 years old, the fledgling politician was in charge of a city of 190,000 people with a budget of $545 million.
Since he took office he has dealt with major flooding in the spring of 2019, three tornadoes the caused millions in damages in September and now the COVID-19 crisis, with Sioux Falls getting unwelcome national attention as a pandemic hotspot.
Some joy, huh? Does it make him wish he were back managing a marketing company? No, TenHaken insists.
“I feel like I’m in this chair for a reason,” he said. “It’s not an accident.”
