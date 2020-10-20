OPINION — It’s been a month since South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg ran over and killed a Highmore man.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Gov. Kristi Noem and Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price, who held a “media availability” at Sioux Falls City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The crash scene has been studied, a blood sample was collected from the attorney general and the dead man’s autopsy has been completed.
Ravnsborg is still on the job.
No charges have been filed.
Joe Boever is dead and buried. His family has been offered grief support by the state.
The public and the media are still waiting for answers.
We got precious few at last week’s press conference. While Noem said she ultimately “was in charge,” since the South Dakota DPS and the Highway Patrol to her, she had Price field most of the questions.
He provided just a little more information. South Dakota state investigators, as well as agents from the North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and a private accident scene analyst from Jackson, Wyo., have been working on the case.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Price said.
There were some fresh details.
Ravnsborg gave a blood sample that revealed no evidence of alcohol use. He has denied having anything to drink before the crash, which occurred as he returned to Pierre following a Republican gathering at a Redfield bar and restaurant.
Of course, the blood draw was taken at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, about 15 hours after the crash. Price said alcohol dissipates at .015% per hour.
So that doesn’t tell us much.
After the crash, I asked the manager of the Redfield restaurant if she had seen Ravnsborg drinking. She declined to answer the question.
Should Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek have administered a check for alcohol use the night of the crash? Price declined to second-guess him.
“I’m not going to speculate on the work of others,” he said.
The 911 call Ravnsborg made after the crash also was released. He was quick to identify his title when a dispatcher who identified herself as “Ally” answered his call.
“This ... well ... Ally, I’m the attorney general. And I am ... I don’t know ... I hit something.”
Dispatcher: “You hit something?”
Caller: “By Highmore. Highmore. And it was in the middle of the road.”
Dispatcher: “Okay. Give me one second here. Let me get you mapped. Do you know where you’re at?”
Caller: “I believe I’m by Highmore. I can ... I’m right ... I can see the town.”
He would have easily seen it. I visited the crash site a few days after the incident; it’s right on the west edge of town. A convenience store is nearby.
Ally asked what he hit.
“Do you think it was a deer or something?” she asked.
“I have no idea,” he said. “I mean, It could be. It was right in the roadway.”
Sheriff Volek is a key figure in this fatal crash but he has refused to discuss the case with the media. I tried to contact him when I was in Highmore last month but was told he was not speaking to reporters.
A veteran sheriff with a reputation as an easygoing lawman, Volek lives close to the crash scene.
After Ravnsborg called 911, the sheriff was notified, since he was on call, according to the dispatcher. Volek loaned his personal car to Ravnsborg, who drove it back to Pierre.
The next day, Ravnsborg was returning it to Volek when he drove by the crash scene. That, he said, was when he spotted the body.
I asked Price if he was surprised the body remained there for hours with no one seeing it. Ravnsborg, Sheriff Volek, and the tow truck driver were just feet away from it.
Ravnsborg said he searched with the light on his cell phone. We have no idea on the extent of Sheriff Hyde’s search, but since Boever’s body was merely inches from the westbound lane of Highway 14 in short grass, it couldn’t have been too extensive.
Why did no one see it?
“I have no idea why,” Price said.
That’s how most people feel as the investigation continues. We want a full, accurate report.
That means we will have to wait for answers. How much longer?
That remains to be seen. One veteran reporter told me we may learn more after the election.
Cynical? Sure. Accurate? Maybe.
All we can do is wait and see what we will be told. We hope the whole sad story is finally told, and everyone can move forward.
