A matter of justice and politics

OPINION — So there may soon be another woman on the Supreme Court justice, the fifth in American history.
Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Trump’s choice to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Both were born female, but the similarities end there.
Ginsburg was 87 when she died on Friday, Sept. 18. Barrett is 48, and if confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, could be on the high court for decades.
Barrett is deeply conservative, anti-abortion, pro-gun rights and a critic of the Affordable Care Act. She is a devout Catholic whose faith was mentioned by Sen. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., during her 2017 Senate confirmation hearing, raising Republicans’ ire.
Ginsburg was a nonobservant Jew who held positions and argued cases almost exactly opposite of the woman who may replace her and reshape the court. She had declined to step down while President Obama was in office and Democrats controlled the Senate, a fact that now haunts liberals.
While judges and justices wear judicial robes, their political markings are clear, too. We have been reminded of that in recent days.
Ginsburg had been dead for mere hours when the speculation began.
Could President Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate fill her seat as soon as possible? With Trump trailing in both national and many state polls, and the chances of Democratic candidate Joe Biden assuming the presidency and Democrats taking control of the Senate in 2021, there was an urgent need for speed.
So Justice Ginsberg, a liberal who was elevated to the high court in 1993 and battled health issues for years, was hardly mourned for long. Instead, politics seized the moment.
Republicans want to name and approve a justice while they can. They hope to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the land. Securing a conservative majority on the court would also be attractive to the GOP.
Democrats howled in protest, still angry that Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell, R-Ky., prevented President Barack Obama from naming a justice in 2016 even though he had more than 10 months left in his term.
Did the GOP steal that seat? Is it being hypocritical now?
As in almost every issue today, it depends on where you stand. Those on the left are furious, while those on the right, who insisted no appointment be made in 2016 with a presidential election in progress, can barely suppress a grin.
It’s power politics. This is not about law and the Constitution. It’s about control and dominance.
Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who went along with the Republican line that Obama had somehow lost the power to nominate a justice in his final year of office, have fully embraced Trump’s right to do so just before a presidential election.
The hypocrisy is breath-taking.
But it’s important to acknowledge this is the power granted to the president and the Senate by the 2016 and 2018 elections. Voters placed a Republican in the White House and the Republicans in charge of the Senate.
The liberals who sat out the 2016 election and said Hillary Clinton was not their first choice, and that there was no real difference between her and Trump were warned this might occur. Now, it is coming true.
Elections have consequences, including politicians choosing to ignore past patterns and any appearance of fairness and impartiality. We are a deeply divided nation, and the Republicans and Democrats are waging war on a daily basis.
On this issue, the GOP has the upper hand. To expect it not to use this power would be naive.
Democrats have threatened to expand the court from its current nine members, which is permissible under the Constitution. If they control the White House and the Senate, they conceivably could name more justices to regain the upper hand in legal battles.
That is a powerful threat, but it also might be a dangerous idea.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt pledged to “pack the court” after it overturned several of his New Deal proposals in the 1930s. Although FDR was coming off a landslide re-election in 1936, the country balked at such a display of political clout in connection with the judicial branch of the federal government. Roosevelt backed away from his threat.
Of course, that was decades ago, in a far different country and a more genteel political climate. Since the vicious battle over the nomination of Robert Bork in 1987, naming a Supreme Court justice has become an all-out war.
It’s just further proof of the division in our country today, as we head toward an election that will only grow hotter, louder and angrier in the next few weeks. In fact, the outcome may be in dispute with questions over mailed-in ballots.
It could end up before the Supreme Court, with newly named Justice Barrett ready to cast a vote that could determine who will serve as president.
