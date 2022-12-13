Blizzard conditions to continue in Northern Black Hills

Blizzard conditions and heavy snow continue in the Northern Black Hills through noon Thursday. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH —Continued heavy snow, heavy at times, and strong northwest winds will create blizzard conditions through Thursday morning.

“We are still on track to see a lot of snow and strong northeast winds. The snow is in the two and two-and-a-half foot range begging this morning and ending Thursday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Dye said Tuesday morning.

