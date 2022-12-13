Blizzard conditions to continue in Northern Black Hills

SPEARFISH —Continued heavy snow, heavy at times, and strong northwest winds will create blizzard conditions through Thursday morning.
“We are still on track to see a lot of snow and strong northeast winds. The snow is in the two and two-and-a-half foot range begging this morning and ending Thursday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Dye said Tuesday morning.
Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 9 a.m. today.
Motorists should be aware that DOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing I-90 this afternoon from Rapid City to the Wyoming border and from Mitchell to Chamberlain.
In addition to the Interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
Secondary highways will also become impassable during the duration of this winter storm.
Travel will be difficult, to nearly impossible, during this storm system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Lead-Deadwood residents can expect to see around 24-34 inches of snow through noon Thursday.
Spearfish and Belle Fourche can expect 20-25 inches through noon Thursday.
The snow is expected to wrap up around noon Thursday, except in the Northern Black Hills where periods of localized snow will occur.
