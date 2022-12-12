Blizzard approaching Northern Black Hills
 SPEARFISH — Heavy snow and strong northwest winds will create blizzard conditions from early Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.

“There will be some freezing drizzle and fog possible as the system approaches this evening,” National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Smith said Monday morning.

