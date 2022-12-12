alert breaking Blizzard approaching Northern Black Hills By Jason Gross, Black Hills Pioneer Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Heavy snow and strong northwest winds will create blizzard conditions from early Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.“There will be some freezing drizzle and fog possible as the system approaches this evening,” National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Smith said Monday morning.Lead-Deadwood residents can expect to see snow beginning around 2 a.m. Tuesday through about 5 a.m. Thursday. A similar time frame is anticipated for the Spearfish and Belle Fourche areas. Forecast snowfall amounts for the Spearfish and Belle Fourche areas could range from 18 to 26 inches, Smith said. She added higher amounts are forecast for the Lead-Deadwood vicinity.Measuring snow in these areas will be very difficult because of the winds and drifting, Smith said.Smith said wind gusts could reach 40 to more than 50 miles per hour at times. Travel will be difficult to impossible on Tuesday and Wednesday, she added.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Snow Melissa Smith Northwest Wind Meteorology Blizzard Wind National Weather Service Fog × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Edition Black Hills Pioneer To view our latest Digital Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLocal fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex saleDeadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentalsSturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond AwardRickie Engesser realizes lifelong rodeo dreamFEMA forces park entrance modifications in SturgisWhitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious itemRC man pleads not guilty to drug, forgery chargesWayne DelzerDeadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winnersSpearfish wins first-ever girls’ wrestling dual Images CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1)
