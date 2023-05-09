BHSU Rodeo spotlight centers on Riley Staton

SPEARFISH — Riley Staton is this week’s Black Hills State University (BHSU) rodeo team spotlight athlete.
Staton, 21, is a junior from Fargo, N.D.
SPEARFISH — Riley Staton is this week’s Black Hills State University (BHSU) rodeo team spotlight athlete.
Staton, 21, is a junior from Fargo, N.D.
He competes in team roping and calf roping for the BHSU men’s rodeo team.
He in majoring in business marketing, and said he plans to compete in professional rodeos after graduation.
Staton said he chose to go to college at Black Hills State because he felt like it was the perfect fit.
“I love the Black Hills, and we have a very successful rodeo team, so it was the perfect fit for me,” Staton said.
Staton’s parents are Joy and Chad Staton, from Fargo, N.D.
He has one brother, Jordan, age 26.
Staton started in rodeo at the age of 5.
“Rodeo has always been my passion, and I didn’t want to ever do anything else,” Staton said.
Staton said he has enjoyed a lot of success competing in rodeos.
“I have been fortunate enough to have a lot of success over the years,” said Staton. “But the best thing about rodeo, has been the lifelong friends and memories I have made along the way.”
He recently placed first in tie down at the BHSU Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede, in Spearfish.
When Staton is not competing in rodeos, he said he loves to hunt.
Staton shared a fun fact about himself.
“I work for Rolling Bones Outdoors,” He said
Staton said his goals for the rest of the rodeo season are simple.
“Make the CNFR (College National Finals Rodeo) in both of my events,” Staton said.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Chrissy Teigen has likened Twitter to "a full nicotine vape" and has recommended Bluesky Social as a healthier alternative.
Felicity Kendal has praised King Charles for taking climate change "seriously " at a time when no one else did after witnessing his natural word-themed drone show at the coronation concert.
Shonda Rhimes insists the door is always open for Ellen Pompeo to return to 'Grey's Anatomy'.
Elizabeth Holmes has insisted that Amanda Seyfried "isn't really playing her" on 'The Dropout' and instead thinks that the 'Mean Girls' actress is simply playing a character she created in the first place.
Bonehead is the latest member of Oasis to say they would turn down a knighthood.
Niall Horan says his lookalike pal Allen Leech would be his first choice to play him in a film.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.