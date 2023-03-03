BHSU men fall in RMAC tourney semifinal

Black Hills State University's men's basketball team fell on Friday night at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament and now awaits the NCAA Division II Selection Show to learn what is next. That program is set for 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Pioneer file photo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 83-78 decision to Fort Lewis in a Friday semifinal game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament.

“We did a lot of good things, and it just wasn’t quite enough,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson said. “I gotta find a way for us to finish games better.”

