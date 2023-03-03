BHSU men fall in RMAC tourney semifinal

Black Hills State University's men's basketball team fell on Friday night at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament and now awaits the NCAA Division II Selection Show to learn what is next. That program is set for 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Pioneer file photo
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 83-78 decision to Fort Lewis in a Friday semifinal game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament.
“We did a lot of good things, and it just wasn’t quite enough,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson said. “I gotta find a way for us to finish games better.”
Thompson gave credit to Fort Lewis and said the Skyhawks made some terrific shots. He said Akuel Kot and Junior Garbrah, who combined for 54 points, really stepped up.
Fort Lewis led 14-7 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Black Hills State responded with a 16-9 run to forge a 23-23 tie.
Joel Scott, Carlin Hearne, and Ryker Cisarik highlighted a 9-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 32-23 advantage.
PJ Hayes connected from 3-point range to put Black Hills State ahead 40-28 with 4 minutes 11 seconds left in the first half. The Yellow Jackets’ lead stayed between four and 10 points the rest of the half, which ended with Black Hills State up 49-42.
Scott scored from the inside as the Yellow Jackets led 65-59 midway through the second half. Fort Lewis tied matters at 67, 69, and 71.
Kot’s 3-point field goal put Fort Lewis ahead 76-71. Scott collected three points as Black Hills State cut the margin to 76-74 with two minutes remaining.
Two Scott free throws with 28.7 seconds remaining kept the Yellow Jackets within 78-76. Fort Lewis scored five of the final seven points to seal the 83-78 win.
Scott scored 29 points to lead three Yellow Jackets in double figures. Sindou Cisse (14 points) and Hearne (10 points) followed for Black Hills State, now 25-5.
Kot netted 32 points to lead Fort Lewis, now 27-3. Garbrah and Dunnell Stafford followed with 22 and 12 points, respectively.
“We’re really proud of the fight our guys showed,” Thompson said. He added that Cisse and Scott, who accompanied Thompson at the postgame press conference, showed a lot of heart and made a lot of winning plays.
Thompson said one team will make a few more shots than the opponent during March tournaments. He said Black Hills State made only five of 23 shots from 3-point range; Fort Lewis connected nine times from that distance.
“We definitely got the ball moving a little more, and that created a lot of offensive opportunities,” Scott said. He added the Yellow Jackets’ defense did not do what was needed, as much as it could, on Kot.
Thompson said Black Hills State handled Fort Lewis’ guard-to-guard ball screens well tonight.
“I was just going with the flow of the offense,” Cisse said in describing his early success that included 10 points in the first eight minutes. He added turnovers posed trouble for him in the second half.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 29, Sindou Cisse 14, Caelin Hearne 10, Matthew Ragsdale 8, PJ Hayes 6, Jaeton Hackley 6, Ryker Cisarik 5. Totals 30 field goals, 13 of 18 from the free throw line, 78 points.
Fort Lewis scoring: Akuel Kot 32, Junior Garbrah 22, Dunnell Stafford 12, JaQuaylon Mays 5, Brenden Boatwright 5, Obi Agbin 5, Brendan La Rose 2. Totals 26 field goals, 22 of 26 from the free throw line, 83 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 47 (30-63), Fort Lewis 45 (26-57)
Three-point field goals: Black Hill State 5 (Hayes 2, Ragsdale 1, Scott 1, Cisse 1), Fort Lewis 9 (Kot 3, Garbrah 3, Boatwright 1, Mays 1, Stafford 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 41 (Scott 11), Fort Lewis 29 (Mays 6)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 11, Fort Lewis 6
Total fouls: Black Hills State 18, Fort Lewis 18
Fort Lewis, who defeated Black Hills State for the third time this season, will face Colorado Mines for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Fourth-seeded Colorado Mines defeated number 1 seed Colorado Mesa 64-53 in Friday’s first game.
Sam Beskind and Adam Thistlewood each scored 14 points to pace Colorado Mines. Blaise Threatt collected 25 points to lead the Colorado Mesa effort.
Black Hills State now awaits the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Selection Show to learn what is next. That program is set for 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
