Belle Fourche Middle School hosted the Belle Fourche chess tournament, open to citizens and students. Grades 6-12 winners include: Turner Williams, first place; Theodore Long, second place; Hayden Harter and Harley Rivera tied for third place. For grades K-5, the winners include: Liam Stahl, first place; Levi Stahl, second place; Lena Esmay, third place. Photos courtesy of Jordan Esmay
Local chess players gathered at the Belle Fourche Middle School last weekend for the Belle Fourche chess tournament. All members of the community were invited. In the open section of the competition, the winners are as follows: Mark Falk, first place; Lyle Hanson, second place; Tyler Stearns and Jordan Esmay tied for third place.
