Back to school fun! 

LEAD — More than 200 kids of all ages gathered at the Assembly of God Church for the annual back to school bash, Sunday. Sponsored by Thyssen Mining and Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture, the event featured games, prizes, walking tacos, snow cones, and more fun activities for the kids to enjoy. Representatives from Clothe a Kid and Lead-Deadwood Elementary School were on hand to pass out information. Volunteers from Lead Assembly of God reported that backpacks filled with school supplies were given away within the first 10 minutes, and they spent the remaining time of the bash taking names for more kids who will get school supplies in the future. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick
