Ventriloquist coming to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Have you ever had a childhood hobby that got out of hand? That explains Lynn Trefzger’s start as a ventriloquist/comedian.
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center will bring Trefzger and her hilarious friends to life for a one-day-only performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on the Matthews stage.
Audiences are treated to Trefzger’s vocal illusion talents when they meet a drunken but lovable camel, a cantankerous old man, a feisty little girl, and occasionally, other audience members who are brought up to the stage for the action.
Trefzger has given life to a trunk full of comical characters for more than 25 years. She has performed for family audiences worldwide and is Disney Entertainment’s favorite ventriloquist.
Her show is spontaneously funny, and no two shows are alike. Trefzger’s many voices were first brought to national audiences on TV’s popular “Star Search.”
Trefzger has performed on TNN, VH-1, Lifetime, and Comedy Central since that time. She received the “People’s Choice Award” from OAPN and has received The American Comedy Award, NACA Variety Entertainer of the Year and ACPA Comedy Entertainer of the Year.
“We’re delighted to have a performer of Lynn’s caliber and experience in our theater,” Matthews executive director Darren Granaas said in describing Trefzger. “The charm of her performance and the antics of her colorful friends will leave the audience in stitches.”
Tickets for this special performance may be purchased online at matthewsopera.com, by calling the Matthews at 605-642-7973, or stopping by the box office located in the Matthews Gallery at 612 North Main Street in Spearfish.
Patrons are encouraged to save money by reserving their seats early. Advance tickets for this event are $25 for adults, and $10 for Black Hills State University students and youth.
