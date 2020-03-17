The show goes on

LEAD — After careful consideration the Historic Homestake Opera House has decided to move forward with the community theater performances of “One Slight Hitch” March 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7 p.m. and March 22 and 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be limited to 50 attendees per performance and can be purchased in advance on our website homestakeoperahouse.org. Patrons will be seated in every other row. Individuals or families may choose to be seated together and will be seated with a minimum of two empty seats between them and other patrons.
Opera house officials said that if people feel inclined, they can watch what happens to a seemingly happy, soon-to-be-wed couple when the ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend of the bride-to-be shows up without warning at the front door of her horrified parents on the morning of her great big wedding.
“We are sensitive to the awareness surrounding the Coronavirus and respect your right to choose how and when to be out in public. It is our hope anyone experiencing symptoms of illness will be vigilant and not expose others,” opera house leaders said in a prepared statement. “While it is crucial that we do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID19, the financial ramifications are daunting. If you purchase tickets and your plans change due to a change in your own health, please consider offering the cost of your ticket as a donation.”
For more information call the Historic Homestake Opera House at 584-2067.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.