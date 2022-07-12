Jazz on the Lawn at the Historic Adams House

DEADWOOD — Deadwood History, Inc. will host an evening of Jazz music on Thursday, July 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. on the beautiful lawn at the Historic Adams House located at 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com. Advance reservations required. This spectacular evening of music will feature the JAS Quintet, cheese and charcuterie boards created by Cheyenne Crossing, and a cash bar. For more information, please call (605) 722-4800. In case of inclement weather, the party will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
The JAS Quintet is a five piece instrumental group from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that specializes in original Jazz music and standards through the Jazz Age.
Joel Shotwell (saxophones) is an active freelance saxophone player and educator based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As an artists he regularly composes, arranges, and performs with many groups in the region, as well as groups of his own creation. As an educator he has a large private studio, teaches at various camps and clinics bands around the area. He has had the pleasure of performing with Wayne Newton, Les Browns Band of Renown, Tim Ries of the Rolling Stones, Debbie Duncan, Matt Wallace, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, and many others. He also performs regularly with the Hegg Brothers, the Jazz Diversity Project, the Jazz Curators, Habeas Porpoise, Jami Lynn, Holiday Jam, and many other groups in the area.
Jeffrey Paul (piano) is the principal oboist with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Paul attended the Eastman School of Music and the University of Southern California. He has performed as an oboe soloist with the New West Symphony, Heidelberg Castle Festival Orchestra, Conejo Concerto Orchestra, and the South Dakota Symphony. Also a conductor, Paul has conducted the South Dakota Symphony’s Philharmonia Youth Orchestra since its inception in 2008. He received composition commissions from various organizations, including the South Dakota Symphony and the Young Artists Ensemble theater group in California, and composes regularly for the Dakota Wind Quintet. Paul is honored to have collaborated with Native Lakota and Dakota musicians. The result of such collaborations was to compose two pieces of music for orchestra with Native musicians. He has recorded for various projects, including a Warner Bros. film scoring session, a hip-hop orchestra, jazz/rock/fusion bands, and a spattering of independent short films. A pianist since age four, Paul enjoys performing regularly with the JAS Quintet and Jami Lynn, throughout the state of South Dakota.
Jim Speirs (trumpet and flugel horn) plays trumpet throughout the region and resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is a graduate of South Dakota State University and is the executive director of South Dakota’s statewide arts advocacy organization, Arts South Dakota. Performance credits include multiple performances on the Main Stage at the Sioux Falls JazzFest, four live state-wide broadcasts on South Dakota Public Radio, web broadcasts for the Argus Leader, regular performances at area live music venues, and performances around the region with the JAS Quintet. Speirs also performs with the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society’s touring jazz education program the Jazz Diversity Project, Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers, Jazzed Up Big Band, Brian Hanegan Quintet, Jim McKinney Quintet, Sioux Empire Brass Society, and several ensembles.
Andrew Reinartz (Bass) is a long-term member and advocate for the Arts Community in South Dakota, Reinartz is the Community Development Director for Arts South Dakota, and is also a musician and educator based in southeastern South Dakota. A member of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra bass section since 2001, he has been a past member of their board of directors. Playing primarily upright and electric bass, with a focus on Jazz and improvised music, he easily fits into a variety of other styles, and also does work as a producer and recording/mixing engineer. Amongst others, Reinartz also plays with Jazz Curators, Dakota Jazz Collective, the Hegg Brothers, and Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers. He has also recorded and performs regularly with Jami Lynn and Darin Kaihoi.
Daniel Heier (drums) is a passionate drummer and teacher based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He graduated from McNally Smith College of Music in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He studied under percussion greats Marv Dahlgren, Gordy Knudtson, David Stanoch, Kevin Washington, Dave Hanzel, Paul Stueber, David Schmalenberger, and more. As an accomplished musician in jazz and commercial music, his talents have taken him on regional, national, and international tours. He is also a member of Jazz Curators. Heier has also shared the stage or studio with the Hegg Brothers, Jami Lynn, The Psalms Project, Geoff Gunderson, Phil Mattson, the South Dakota Symphony, The Diamonds, and many more. Heier currently serves with the 147th Army Band in Mitchell. He is an active private lesson teacher and clinician. Funding provided in part by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood History, Inc., Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel & Gaming Complex, Historic Homestake Opera House, HomeLight, Inc., and the South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
