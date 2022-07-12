Deadwood Mountain Grand presents an acoustic evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

DEADWOOD — Legendary singers, songwriters, actors and lyricists Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are set to perform one night only on Monday, Oct. 24 in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center.
A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.
Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band,’ Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.
His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.
A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships, and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt’s finest album is 1987’s Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983’s Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008’s Same Old Man, and 2021’s Leftover Feelings.
His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.
“We are so excited to have not one, but two legendary performers on stage at Deadwood Mountain Grand in one night,” said Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manager Susan Kightlinger. “This will be a show to remember.”
Tickets for Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt go on sale for Deadwood Mountain Grand Reward Members at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 and to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15. They will be available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.
