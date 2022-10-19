By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — After years of being on the state bridge inventory program, the Timm Lane bridge replacement, part of a 2019 Bridge Improvement Grand (BIG) project, will finally come to fruition, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission awarded the Timm Lane Replacement Structure project in the amount of $673,721.
“We received three bids. Those being Corr Construction, Complete Concrete and Heavy Constructors, ranging from $673,000 to $847,000 and we have completed the certification. We have reached out to DOT. It is staff’s recommendation, as well as the engineer, with concurrence from DOT, that we award this project to Corr Construction for $673,721.66.”
Corr Construction is located in Hermosa, South Dakota and the bid is 22% above the engineer’s estimate, according to South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) correspondence.
The bids were opened publicly Sept. 29. Complete Concrete submitted a bid of $847,338 and Heavy Constructors submitted a bid of $750,237.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked when construction will start.
“They have one year to complete, but once they start they have 120 days to complete,” Kuchenbecker said. “We’ll have a pre-construction meeting scheduled in the next 30 days and at that point, we’ll go over and see what their schedule is.”
The bridge is located on Timm Lane and is not heavily traveled. A few residences and the city of Deadwood’s cold storage building are regularly accessed via the structure.
In April, the Deadwood City Commission approved signing amendment number one to the DOT BIG grant for the Timm Lane bridge, extending the completion date to Dec 31, 2025. In other business, the commission approved $3,006 to be paid out of the Timm Lane bridge BIG grant for the demolition and removal of the boardwalk on the Timm Lane bridge.
In 2019, Deadwood received $309,000 in bridge grant funding for the Timm Lane bridge replacement.
