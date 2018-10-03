Featured Stories

Lois Ann Cowen, 88

Lois Ann Cowen, 88, of Pierre, formerly of Spearfish, passed a…

General Dawson

Andrew R.Z. Dawson arrived in Deadwood Gulch in 1876 as a deputy revenue collector for the U.S. government in the Black Hills. If you know your history, the Black Hills were not to be open to settlement at that time. Helen Rezattto describes in “Mount Moriah: Kill a Man — Start a Cemetery,” …

An innocent man sent to prison?

We live in a society where someone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty. Sometimes, however, even after a defendant has been found guilty in a court of law, there are instances when future technology can analyze previously unanalyzable evidence related to a crime, or a confes…

Stuff matters …

As we enter the second half of our first quarter students are learning that little things can and will turn into big things, if allowed to happen. Organization matters. Turning in work matters. Showing up on time matters. Work ethic matters. Leadership matters. Being cordial and respectful t…

An intrepid trip out of the Black Hills

One of my friends has a directive that whatever one packs for a trip must be used on said trip, so we’ve had some silly instances making this happen, such as yelling, “Fore!” by our tent on a camping trip when we discovered that a set of golf clubs remained in the car from a previous outing.…